Left Menu

Dalai Lama: Successor to Emerge in 'Free World', Defies China's Control

The Dalai Lama, Tibetan Buddhism's spiritual leader, insists his successor will be born outside China, challenging Beijing's authority. While China seeks control, the Dalai Lama aims to preserve Tibetan traditions and culture. The struggle for Tibetan freedom persists amid alleged cultural and religious repression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 16:00 IST
Dalai Lama: Successor to Emerge in 'Free World', Defies China's Control
Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Dalai Lama, revered as the spiritual guide of Tibetan Buddhism, has declared that his successor will emerge from the 'free world', according to a report by Radio Free Asia (RFA). This stance directly challenges China's insistence that the selection must conform to its legal framework, asserting its dominance over Tibetan Buddhism.

Traditionally, senior Buddhist monks reincarnate in new bodies after their deaths, a belief deeply rooted in Tibetan culture. The current Dalai Lama, identified as a reincarnate at just two years old, has hinted at ending the spiritual lineage with him. Tensions stem from China's annexation of Tibet in 1950, culminating in the Dalai Lama's 1959 flight to India post a failed revolt against Mao's regime.

Beijing brands the Dalai Lama a 'separatist', determined to appoint its choice of successor. Nonetheless, the 89-year-old spiritual leader warns that any successor imposed by China will not be acknowledged. As reported in his latest book, the future Dalai Lama will continue advocating universal compassion and Tibetan spiritual heritage from beyond China's grasp.

Over years, numerous petitions from Tibetan communities have urged the Dalai Lama to perpetuate his lineage. Despite ongoing repression under Chinese Communist rule, he stresses the unyielding quest for Tibetan autonomy will endure beyond his lifetime.

Human rights organizations report Beijing's relentless efforts to erode Tibetan culture and religion through rigorous surveillance and enforced assimilation, highlighting the enduring plight of the Tibetan people.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

 India
2
Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving Support

Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving ...

 Global
3
NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

 India
4
Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI make student evaluations fairer? The rise of automated grading and feedback

AI’s racial bias issue: How image generators are reinforcing eurocentric beauty standards

Dark Side of IoT: Why connected devices are weakest link in cybersecurity

Real-time public transport optimization: The future is here with digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025