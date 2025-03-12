Dalai Lama: Successor to Emerge in 'Free World', Defies China's Control

The Dalai Lama, revered as the spiritual guide of Tibetan Buddhism, has declared that his successor will emerge from the 'free world', according to a report by Radio Free Asia (RFA). This stance directly challenges China's insistence that the selection must conform to its legal framework, asserting its dominance over Tibetan Buddhism.

Traditionally, senior Buddhist monks reincarnate in new bodies after their deaths, a belief deeply rooted in Tibetan culture. The current Dalai Lama, identified as a reincarnate at just two years old, has hinted at ending the spiritual lineage with him. Tensions stem from China's annexation of Tibet in 1950, culminating in the Dalai Lama's 1959 flight to India post a failed revolt against Mao's regime.

Beijing brands the Dalai Lama a 'separatist', determined to appoint its choice of successor. Nonetheless, the 89-year-old spiritual leader warns that any successor imposed by China will not be acknowledged. As reported in his latest book, the future Dalai Lama will continue advocating universal compassion and Tibetan spiritual heritage from beyond China's grasp.

Over years, numerous petitions from Tibetan communities have urged the Dalai Lama to perpetuate his lineage. Despite ongoing repression under Chinese Communist rule, he stresses the unyielding quest for Tibetan autonomy will endure beyond his lifetime.

Human rights organizations report Beijing's relentless efforts to erode Tibetan culture and religion through rigorous surveillance and enforced assimilation, highlighting the enduring plight of the Tibetan people.

