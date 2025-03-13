Hong Kong Activist Jackie Chen Faces Seven Years for Protest Role

Jackie Chen, a social worker and rights activist, has been convicted for her involvement in Hong Kong's 2019 pro-democracy protests, according to Radio Free Asia (RFA). Chen attempted to mediate between police and protesters, urging restraint and discouraging the use of non-lethal bullets during the protests.

The 2019 demonstrations, initially sparked by an extradition bill proposal, evolved into broader demands for democratic elections and government accountability. Despite being acquitted in 2020, Chen faced a retrial following a prosecutor's appeal—a testament to Hong Kong's stringent stance on political dissent.

Speaking to RFA before the verdict, Chen expressed a sense of peace, stating her commitment to advocacy work as long as her health allows. After the verdict, RFA reported Chen leaving court with a backpack and a smile, flanked by supporters. Judge May Chung ruled that Chen misused her position by siding with protesters and making unfounded accusations against police.

Now detained, she awaits sentencing and could face up to seven years in prison. The situation underscores the risks human rights activists face, such as arbitrary arrest and harassment, as governments may employ legal tactics to stifle activism and limit freedoms.

(With inputs from agencies.)