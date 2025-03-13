Left Menu

Hong Kong Activist Jackie Chen Faces Seven Years for Protest Role

Social worker Jackie Chen has been found guilty of participating in the 2019 Hong Kong pro-democracy protests, as per Radio Free Asia. Chen used her position to mediate between police and protesters, appealing for restraint. Her conviction follows an appeal by prosecutors after her 2020 acquittal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 12:36 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 12:36 IST
Hong Kong Activist Jackie Chen Faces Seven Years for Protest Role
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Jackie Chen, a social worker and rights activist, has been convicted for her involvement in Hong Kong's 2019 pro-democracy protests, according to Radio Free Asia (RFA). Chen attempted to mediate between police and protesters, urging restraint and discouraging the use of non-lethal bullets during the protests.

The 2019 demonstrations, initially sparked by an extradition bill proposal, evolved into broader demands for democratic elections and government accountability. Despite being acquitted in 2020, Chen faced a retrial following a prosecutor's appeal—a testament to Hong Kong's stringent stance on political dissent.

Speaking to RFA before the verdict, Chen expressed a sense of peace, stating her commitment to advocacy work as long as her health allows. After the verdict, RFA reported Chen leaving court with a backpack and a smile, flanked by supporters. Judge May Chung ruled that Chen misused her position by siding with protesters and making unfounded accusations against police.

Now detained, she awaits sentencing and could face up to seven years in prison. The situation underscores the risks human rights activists face, such as arbitrary arrest and harassment, as governments may employ legal tactics to stifle activism and limit freedoms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

 Global
2
The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

 Global
3
Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

 Pakistan
4
SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in healthcare: Why ethical guidelines are critical for safe AI adoption

Protecting Industrial IoT: Can AI defend against evolving cyber threats?

AI safety: How LLMs unknowingly spread misinformation

AI agents with emotional intelligence: The next evolution in smart homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025