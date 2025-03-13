Left Menu

Taiwan Tightens Counterintelligence After Air Force Data Leak

Taiwan's Ministry of Defence confirmed a leak of classified documents by a retired Air Force major to Chinese agents. The incident highlighted the Air Force's missile deployments and response strategies to Chinese air incursions. To improve counterintelligence, Taiwan plans to enhance background checks and restrict access to sensitive information.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 15:49 IST
Taiwan Tightens Counterintelligence After Air Force Data Leak
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan's Ministry of Defence validated reports of a security breach involving a retired Air Force officer. The officer allegedly transmitted confidential details regarding missile deployments to Chinese intelligence, as disclosed by the Taipei Times.

Minister of National Defense Wellington Koo stated the leaked data by ex-pilot Shih Chun-cheng was from research phases. Reports in January 2023 led to a comprehensive investigation, underscoring the armed forces' reforged counterintelligence measures.

Future initiatives aim to refine counterintelligence by intensifying background checks and restricting data access. The leak, while troubling, did not affect ongoing missile development, and mobile device security was reinforced following another incident of a phone misdirected to China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

 Global
2
The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

 Global
3
Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

 Pakistan
4
SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in healthcare: Why ethical guidelines are critical for safe AI adoption

Protecting Industrial IoT: Can AI defend against evolving cyber threats?

AI safety: How LLMs unknowingly spread misinformation

AI agents with emotional intelligence: The next evolution in smart homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025