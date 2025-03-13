Taiwan Tightens Counterintelligence After Air Force Data Leak

Taiwan's Ministry of Defence validated reports of a security breach involving a retired Air Force officer. The officer allegedly transmitted confidential details regarding missile deployments to Chinese intelligence, as disclosed by the Taipei Times.

Minister of National Defense Wellington Koo stated the leaked data by ex-pilot Shih Chun-cheng was from research phases. Reports in January 2023 led to a comprehensive investigation, underscoring the armed forces' reforged counterintelligence measures.

Future initiatives aim to refine counterintelligence by intensifying background checks and restricting data access. The leak, while troubling, did not affect ongoing missile development, and mobile device security was reinforced following another incident of a phone misdirected to China.

(With inputs from agencies.)