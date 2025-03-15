Left Menu

Katchatheevu Island: A Harmonious Haven for St. Anthony Festival

Katchatheevu Island's St. Anthony Church hosted its annual festival with participants from India and Sri Lanka. The two-day event saw over 3,400 pilgrims engaging in religious rites. The Indian Coast Guard ensured safety as pilgrims traveled to and from the island, emphasizing the spirit of regional harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 11:03 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 11:03 IST
Father John Joseph Kennady (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Katchatheevu Island's serene St. Anthony Church was the vibrant center for an annual festival that united hundreds of pilgrims from India and Sri Lanka on its concluding day. Despite the island being desolate, the spiritual presence was palpable as fishermen from both nations initiated festivities with a flag-hoisting ceremony and a 'Way of the Cross' procession, exemplifying the island's inclusive ambiance.

Father John Joseph Kennady, a local priest, told ANI with pride, "Katchatheevu Island is a harmonious place that embraces everyone." He spoke about the enthusiastic participation of Indian and Sri Lankan pilgrims, who congregated to pay homage to St. Anthony, reinforcing cross-border camaraderie through shared faith.

The Indian Coast Guard played a pivotal role in safeguarding the travel of pilgrims, deploying ships and aircraft as mass and holy procession events unfolded. Commodore B. Vinay Kumar, from ICG Station Mandapam, noted that the gathering included 3,421 pilgrims. Deputy Commandant Abhishek Yadav underscored the coordinated security operations to transfer pilgrims to the Sri Lankan Navy, enhancing the festival's smooth conduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)

