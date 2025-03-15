Left Menu

IHC Launches Inquiry into Denied Meeting Between Imran Khan and Lawyer

The Islamabad High Court has ordered an investigation into the alleged denial by jail authorities to allow a meeting between former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his lawyer. The probe, led by court clerk Sakina Bangash, aims to determine if the refusal breached court mandates.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has initiated an investigation into claims that former Prime Minister Imran Khan was unlawfully prevented from meeting his lawyer, Mashal Yousafzai. Court clerk Sakina Bangash has been tasked to examine whether jail authorities violated orders by denying the meeting, as reported by Dawn.

Presiding over the hearing, Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan questioned the jail administration's assertion that Khan himself refused the meeting, despite prior assurances. Yousafzai's representation in court highlighted delays due to multiple assigned petitions. The state presented a handwritten list attributed to Khan, detailing the lawyers he allegedly chose not to meet, raising doubts about its legitimacy.

Justice Khan warned of potential contempt charges against the jail authorities for ignoring directives and advanced a resolution path, directing the jail officials to present Khan via video link or in person. Adiala Jail Superintendent Abdul Ghafoor Anjum cited security issues for not using the video link, leading the court to demand affidavits verifying compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

