Bangladesh-China Strengthen Ties: Yunus to Meet Xi Jinping on Historic Visit

Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus is slated to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on March 28, an engagement expected to result in a significant joint statement showcasing the strengthening bonds between the two strategic partners.

In a statement issued by Yunus's Press Wing on Tuesday, Yao Wen, the Chinese Ambassador to Dhaka, expressed enthusiasm about the visit's potential impact. Calling it the most pivotal meeting in their longstanding 50-year friendship, the ambassador highlighted that the forum presents an opportunity for Yunus to address pivotal topics around Asia's role in a reshaping world.

Additionally, during this diplomatic excursion, Professor Yunus's agenda includes addressing influential business and political figures at the Boao Forum, often referred to as the 'Davos of the East.' Complementing these diplomatic ties, Chinese company Longi announced plans to establish a solar panel manufacturing base in Bangladesh, highlighting the economic collaboration between the two nations.

