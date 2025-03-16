Left Menu

Nepal's Parliamentary Clash: Monarchy or Republic Reignited

A heated debate erupted in Nepal's House of Representatives, with ruling and opposition lawmakers clashing over the resurgence of pro-monarchy sentiments. Central to the discussions were issues around historical territorial mapping and calls for a directly elected Prime Minister within the current federal democratic framework.

Raghuji Panta, lawmaker from the CPN-UML, the ruling party(Photo/Screengrab from Parliament feed). Image Credit: ANI
A fiery debate unfurled in Nepal's House of Representatives as lawmakers sparred over the resurging demands for the monarchy's return. Raghuji Panta, from the ruling Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist, criticized both the monarchy and opposition insinuations of national dissatisfaction.

The tension heightened when Gyanbahadur Shahi, Chief Whip of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party, objected to Panta's remarks, leading to an interruption in parliamentary proceedings. The debate spotlighted issues surrounding territorial disputes and the monarchy's legacy.

Shahi countered that the populace yearns for a governance system with a directly elected Prime Minister, challenging the validity of the current administration under the constitution that disregards monarchy. Thousands of pro-monarchists had recently rallied in Kathmandu, reflecting an undercurrent of support for former King Gyanendra Shah's return.

