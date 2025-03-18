Left Menu

Jaishankar Criticizes UN for Kashmir Dispute Misrepresentation

During the Raisina Dialogue, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar criticized the United Nations for equating Kashmir's attackers and victims and called for a fair and strong UN. He highlighted the need for a consistent global order, stressing sovereignty and territorial integrity as the foundation of international norms.

18-03-2025
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar speaks at Raisina Dialogue (Image Credit: YouTube/MinistryofExtneralAffairs) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday took a firm stand against the United Nations at the Raisina Dialogue, criticizing the organization for its handling of the Kashmir conflict. He accused the UN of misrepresenting the situation by equating the roles of attacker and victim, demanding a more balanced international perspective.

Jaishankar emphasized the need for a global order akin to a domestic system, arguing that even smaller countries can exploit disorder to their advantage. He criticized the inconsistency in global interactions, particularly highlighting the international community's varied stance toward the Taliban, depending on political convenience.

He called for a strong yet equitable UN, underscoring sovereignty and territorial integrity as non-negotiable principles in global governance. The session, part of the Raisina Dialogue hosted in Delhi, saw participation from international leaders, who discussed the evolving dynamics of global geopolitics and geoeconomics.

