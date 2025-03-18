India-Netherlands Forge Stronger Ties at Raisina Dialogue 2025
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met with Dutch counterpart Ruben Brekelmans in Delhi, amid the Raisina Dialogue 2025. With a focus on bolstering bilateral trade and investment, discussions also explored collaborations in green energy and innovation. The Netherlands ranks as India's fourth-largest foreign investor, with 300 active companies.
On Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh engaged in crucial talks with Ruben Brekelmans, the Netherlands' Defence Minister, in Delhi. The meeting took place as part of Brekelmans' visit to India for the Raisina Dialogue 2025, a prominent conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics.
Hosted by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Observer Research Foundation, the event attracts nearly 3,700 attendees from 130 countries, including distinguished leaders and thinkers. This year's theme, 'Kalachakra: People, Peace, Planet,' underscores the event's commitment to addressing global challenges.
Both countries share a deep-rooted bilateral relationship, as emphasized by Netherlands Ambassador Marisa Gerards. With the Netherlands as India's fourth-largest investor, ongoing collaborations span trade, security, and innovation sectors, highlighting opportunities in green energy, particularly green hydrogen development via the Port of Rotterdam.
