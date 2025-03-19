Egypt Denounces Attack on Somali President's Convoy

Cairo, Egypt – Cairo has condemned the terrorist attack targeting the convoy of Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, emphasizing its commitment to regional stability. The attack, which resulted in multiple casualties, was strongly denounced by Egypt's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement released Wednesday.

Reiterating its firm stand against terrorism, Egypt declared its unwavering support for Somalia in battling the threats that endanger its security and stability. The statement highlighted Cairo's utter rejection of all forms of violence in the region.

Expressing deep solidarity, Egypt offered its condolences to the Somali government and its people, extending heartfelt sympathies to the victims' families and wishing the injured a swift and full recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)