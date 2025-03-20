Left Menu

Bangladesh Seeks Strategic Dialogue with India Amid High-Level Summits

Bangladesh has requested India to facilitate a meeting between its Chief Adviser, Muhammad Yunus, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok. This move highlights Bangladesh's pursuit of robust diplomatic ties in the region, with crucial discussions also planned with China and on bilateral interests.

Updated: 20-03-2025 11:06 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 11:06 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh has formally approached India to organize a crucial meeting between its Chief Adviser, Muhammad Yunus, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This diplomatic outreach is set against the backdrop of the upcoming BIMSTEC Summit scheduled in Bangkok from April 2-4, which both leaders are expected to attend.

Md Touhid Hossain, Foreign Affairs Adviser to Bangladesh's interim government, confirmed the initiative, seeking to utilize the summit as an opportunity for bilateral dialogue. The meeting is poised to strengthen ties amid Yunus's impending meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on March 28.

In recent diplomatic engagements, Bangladesh has been actively fostering discussions on shared interests and regional cooperation. Notably, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Hossain in February, marking a continuation of dialogues focusing on bilateral relations and the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC).

Both nations have recalled their various engagements since their meeting during the UNGA's September session, including significant consultations and collaborations in energy and border security. Emphasizing shared challenges, Bangladesh has stressed renewing the Ganges Water Treaty and convening the SAARC Standing Committee, highlighting critical regional issues needing India's cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

