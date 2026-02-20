Left Menu

Cultural Tapestry: Celebrating 70 Years of India-Mongolia Diplomatic Ties

A special exhibition marking 70 years of diplomatic ties between India and Mongolia showcases their shared cultural heritage. Held at the IGNCA, the event features visual arts, conferences, and discussions on Mongolian Kanjur. Officials emphasize the importance of cultural diplomacy and exchange between the two nations.

An exhibition highlighting 70 years of diplomatic ties between India and Mongolia has opened, featuring visual arts that reflect the shared cultural heritage of both nations. The event was inaugurated at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts and is scheduled to run until February 25.

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat emphasized the deep cultural and spiritual connections between the two countries, noting the significance of the Mongolian Kanjur, a revered Buddhist text. He discussed the importance of preserving and digitizing these texts to enhance civilizational dialogue and cultural diplomacy.

Ganbold Dambajav, the Mongolian Ambassador to India, referred to India as a key regional partner, highlighting Buddhism as a central cultural value. The accompanying conference served as a platform for scholars from various countries to explore historical, cultural, and philosophical ties, with 75 research papers presented over the course of two days.

