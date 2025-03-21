Karachi Traffic Tragedy: Grim Statistics Revealed

In a series of tragic road accidents, three motorcyclists lost their lives on Karachi's roads, highlighting the city's deteriorating traffic conditions. GeoTV reported the fatalities occurred in separate incidents on a single day, reflecting a disturbing trend in the city's traffic safety landscape.

One of the accidents took place near Jauhar Mor, where a speeding cement mixer truck collided with a motorcycle, resulting in the immediate death of 25-year-old Abdul Saboor. The incident provoked outrage, leading to the truck being set on fire by an angry mob. Police intervened and arrested the truck driver, according to GeoTV.

Additional incidents included a fatal strike by a dumper truck in Liaquatabad No 10 and a deadly car-motorcycle collision in Keamari. This year, Karachi has witnessed 207 traffic-related deaths, with 64 involving heavy vehicles. The Asian Development Bank report warns that road fatalities in Pakistan could increase by 33% by 2030 without strong government action.

(With inputs from agencies.)