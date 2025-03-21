Left Menu

India Boosts Ties With China and Peru Amid Resumptions and Agreements

India and China have advanced bilateral relations with engagements at various levels, including an agreement on the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra resumption. India is also finalizing a Free Trade Agreement with Peru to boost trade relations. Both nations are focused on enhancing cooperation in several key sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 17:39 IST
MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (Photo/Youtube @MEAIndia). Image Credit: ANI
India and China are making substantial progress in enhancing bilateral ties, marked by constructive dialogues at multiple levels. During a media briefing, Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, highlighted a significant meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Kazan as a pivotal moment in relations.

Jaiswal emphasized the continuation of positive discussions, including engagements with the External Affairs Minister, and a visit by the Indian Foreign Secretary to China. This dialogue led to numerous agreements, such as the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra in 2025, a crucial development in normalizing ties between the two countries.

In parallel, India is nearing a Free Trade Agreement with Peru, focusing on logistics improvements to enhance bilateral trade. Peru's Foreign Minister, Elmer Schialer, stressed the impending agreement's importance in strengthening economic connections. Trade and investment will be key elements, with both nations setting aside sensitive sectors to ensure progress.

Latest News

