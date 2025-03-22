Taiwan's 2027 Defence Deadline: Preparing for Potential Chinese Invasion

Taiwan's military exercises have for the first time targeted 2027 as a potential year for a Chinese invasion, according to reports from Radio Free Asia (RFA). In response to growing US pressure, China has vowed to augment its defense budget.

Scheduled from July 9 to 18, the Han Kuang Exercise is an annual event allowing Taiwan to test its military readiness against a potential Chinese threat. This year's drills will feature joint operations across the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps, including live-fire, amphibious landings, and missile simulations, as per RFA's citation. Taiwan's defense ministry notes the focus rests on defending against a 2027 Chinese attack.

Defense Minister Wellington Koo highlighted the importance of the exercises during a Wednesday press briefing, citing new weapon acquisitions and the need for ongoing training verification to maintain combat preparedness. China, viewing Taiwan as a rebellious province, has upped its military activities, but Taiwan remains firm on its sovereignty, strengthening defense mechanisms.

This development follows US Strategic Command Commander Anthony J Cotton's warning at a defense conference that as China's military prowess grows, its ambition to take Taiwan by 2027 becomes more likely. In February, Taiwan proposed expanding its exercise duration and increasing reserve brigades as a defensive boost, according to ANI.

