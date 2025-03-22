Left Menu

Taiwan's 2027 Defence Deadline: Preparing for Potential Chinese Invasion

Taiwan has highlighted 2027 as a significant year in its military drills, signifying a potential Chinese invasion. The Han Kuang Exercise will focus on simulating the island's defense. This comes amid China's increased military activities and a pledge to boost defense expenditures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 13:04 IST
Taiwan's 2027 Defence Deadline: Preparing for Potential Chinese Invasion
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan's military exercises have for the first time targeted 2027 as a potential year for a Chinese invasion, according to reports from Radio Free Asia (RFA). In response to growing US pressure, China has vowed to augment its defense budget.

Scheduled from July 9 to 18, the Han Kuang Exercise is an annual event allowing Taiwan to test its military readiness against a potential Chinese threat. This year's drills will feature joint operations across the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps, including live-fire, amphibious landings, and missile simulations, as per RFA's citation. Taiwan's defense ministry notes the focus rests on defending against a 2027 Chinese attack.

Defense Minister Wellington Koo highlighted the importance of the exercises during a Wednesday press briefing, citing new weapon acquisitions and the need for ongoing training verification to maintain combat preparedness. China, viewing Taiwan as a rebellious province, has upped its military activities, but Taiwan remains firm on its sovereignty, strengthening defense mechanisms.

This development follows US Strategic Command Commander Anthony J Cotton's warning at a defense conference that as China's military prowess grows, its ambition to take Taiwan by 2027 becomes more likely. In February, Taiwan proposed expanding its exercise duration and increasing reserve brigades as a defensive boost, according to ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India probes Musk’s AI chatbot Grok over offensive replies: Should it be banned?

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025