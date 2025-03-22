Tensions Rise as Taiwan Condemns China's Illegal Fishing Support Near Dongsha Islands

Taiwan's Coast Guard Administration (CGA) issued a sharp denunciation of China, accusing it of endorsing illegal fishing practices in proximity to the Dongsha Islands, as covered by Focus Taiwan. According to CGA, large clusters of Chinese fishing vessels, including six motherships and 29 smaller boats, were spotted near Dongsha on February 15.

Despite dispatching CGA vessels to dispel these intrusions, Chinese coast guard ships entered Taiwan's restricted waters, attempting to disrupt Taiwan's enforcement actions. Undeterred, CGA launched an extensive patrol operation on February 26, maintaining its presence to protect the area around Dongsha Islands.

The operation involved stopping and boarding the Chinese fishing vessel 'Yueraoyu 23588' on February 26, as Chinese coast guard ships persisted in interference tactics. Such incidents were reported again from March 11 to 18, with Chinese vessels remaining in Taiwan's waters, highlighting ongoing tensions.

CGA condemned these hostile maneuvers by China's Coast Guard, labeling them provocative challenges to Taiwan's sovereignty. They emphasized that Dongsha Atoll National Park, Taiwan's prime marine conservation zone, is strictly regulated against commercial and private fishing activities.

Taiwan attributes its thriving marine biodiversity to rigorous conservation while criticizing China for depleting ocean resources, pushing its fishermen into Taiwanese waters. The CGA reaffirmed its commitment to combating illegal fishing, aligning with the UN's 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, as Focus Taiwan remarked.

The administration lambasted China's decision to deploy its coast guard as escorts for illegal fishing, highlighting this as a blatant disregard for ocean sustainability. It warned that such interference not only heightens tensions across the Taiwan Strait but also jeopardizes peace in the Dongsha Islands region.

(With inputs from agencies.)