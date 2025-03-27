Left Menu

Leaked Messages Expose Trump's Security Oversight on Yemen Strike

A leaked Signal chat revealed that senior Trump officials discussed a military strike on Yemen, raising security concerns. The messages, which were mistakenly sent to The Atlantic, included real-time operational details. Officials claim no classified info was shared, but experts warn of potential risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2025 10:20 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 10:20 IST
Leaked Messages Expose Trump's Security Oversight on Yemen Strike
US President Donald Trump (File Photo/ Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

A leaked Signal chat has exposed potential security lapses in the Trump administration, as senior officials shared sensitive details about an impending military strike on Yemen, according to The Atlantic. The messages inadvertently sent to the publication's editor in chief have sparked concerns over operational security.

The administration downplayed the incident, asserting that no classified information was shared in the chat, despite it containing real-time details like attack timing and logistics. President Donald Trump dismissed the breach, but experts indicated that even unclassified plans could pose risks.

Although White House officials objected to the chat's release, experts argue that the use of unsecured messaging for high-level military discussions marks a significant security lapse. The incident has renewed scrutiny of communication protocols and underscores the need for tighter controls on military operational details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

 United States
2
Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

 Global
3
Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

 United States
4
Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strength

Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strengt...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Logistics outsourcing enters new era with AI, simulation and process standardization

No hype, just data: AI for mammography proves its worth in clinics

Virtual reality in manufacturing education shows promise, but cost and access hold it back

FinTech and AI propel sustainable finance, but inequality still holds back inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025