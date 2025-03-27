Left Menu

BNM's Global Appeal: Urgent Action Sought Against Baloch Activist Detentions

The Baloch National Movement (BNM) has launched an urgent global appeal, seeking intervention from international parliamentarians to stop the imprisonment of Baloch human rights activists. Highlighting severe human rights violations in Balochistan, the BNM calls for immediate action, including UN involvement and sanctions against Pakistan.

27-03-2025
BNM urges global action against unlawful detention of Baloch activists. (Photo/@BNMovement_). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Baloch National Movement (BNM) has initiated a global appeal, urgently calling for intervention from parliamentarians in the UK, Ireland, the Netherlands, Germany, France, and the US to combat the unlawful detention of Baloch human rights advocates. Targeting more than 70 lawmakers across these nations, the BNM demands international acknowledgment and action against Pakistan's suppression in Balochistan.

This appeal stresses the arbitrary detentions of notable activists such as Dr. Mahrang Baloch and others, portraying these actions as grave human rights violations. Among the contacted politicians are UK MPs Barry Gardiner, John McDonnell, Irish lawmakers Paul Murphy, US Senators Elizabeth Warren, and Tim Kaine. The BNM urges these figures to condemn the detentions, pressurize Pakistan for immediate releases, and broach the subject on platforms like the United Nations, pushing for sanctions.

The situation is compounded by an internet blackout seen as an attempt to silence dissent and obscure the reality of state-endorsed oppression. There are escalating concerns about the potential for cruel treatment or enforced disappearances of detained activists. The Baloch Yakjehti Committee, advocating through peaceful protests, faces violent crackdowns by security forces. A BNM representative asserted the global community's responsibility to not remain silent amid Pakistan's systemic persecution, prompting calls for heightened awareness and international pressure to halt unlawful detentions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

