Historic Peace Accord Reached Between Warring Tribes in Kurram District

In a pivotal move, Kurram District's warring tribes have agreed to an eight-month peace agreement, a significant development brokered by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur. The accord aims to establish a lasting ceasefire and enhance regional stability by reopening crucial routes and promoting economic opportunities.

Updated: 30-03-2025 10:01 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 10:01 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a decisive development for the Kurram district, the long-standing conflict among local tribes may soon see resolution. An eight-month peace agreement, reported by ARY News, has been brokered by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, signaling a potentially historic step toward enduring peace.

The agreement, reached just prior to Eid-ul-Fitr 2025, aims to reinstate stability by reopening the critical Tull-Parachinar highway, crucially linking Peshawar with Kurram. Tribal leaders have consented to resolve their disputes through dialogue, committing to law and order and cooperation with government forces.

Chief Minister Gandapur lauded the agreement's potential for peace and regional development. Meanwhile, security forces are maintaining vigilance following a recent attack on a convoy in February. Measures including security enhancements and financial incentives are underway to ensure ongoing peace efforts in a region plagued by external meddling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

