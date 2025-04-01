Left Menu

Israeli FM Gideon Saar Addresses Regional Threats on Paris Visit

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar visits Paris to discuss regional threats, spotlighting Hezbollah and Hamas-backed terrorism from Lebanon. He highlighted the IDF's elimination of a Hezbollah terrorist in Beirut and urged Lebanon to curb terror activities. Saar also expressed solidarity with earthquake-stricken Myanmar and Thailand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 16:56 IST
Israel Foreign Minister Gideon Saar (Photo/@GideonSaar). Image Credit: ANI
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar is set to visit France to engage in high-level discussions regarding regional threats, particularly focusing on Iran and the cooperation between Hezbollah and Hamas. The visit comes amidst heightened tensions, with Israel taking significant military actions in Beirut.

Saar stressed the urgency of addressing the terrorism emanating from Lebanon, urging the Lebanese government to act decisively against hostile organizations within its borders. In a recent operation, the Israeli Defense Forces conducted an airstrike in Beirut targeting a Hezbollah terrorist, marking the second such strike in a week, which further strains the already fragile ceasefire situation.

On a global note, Saar declared Israel's solidarity with Myanmar and Thailand following a devastating earthquake, dispatching a team of experts and humanitarian aid to assist in the aftermath. His comments reflect Israel's broader strategic and humanitarian commitments amid evolving geopolitical dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

