Left Menu

Operation Brahma: India Rallies Aid to Earthquake-Stricken Myanmar

India has mobilized Operation Brahma to deliver 625 MT of humanitarian aid and disaster relief to earthquake-hit Myanmar. The mission, involving aircraft and naval ships, underscores India's commitment to support neighboring countries in times of crisis, providing medical services, food, and essential supplies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 22:29 IST
Operation Brahma: India Rallies Aid to Earthquake-Stricken Myanmar
India has delivered 625 MT of humanitarian aid to Myanmar. (Photo/ X@MEAIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an extraordinary display of regional solidarity, India has launched Operation Brahma to aid Myanmar in the wake of a devastating earthquake that shook the nation on March 28. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reported that 625 metric tonnes of humanitarian aid and disaster relief materials have been dispatched to assist those in need.

Operation Brahma, a coordinated government effort, underscores India's role as a First Responder in regional crises. Utilizing six aircraft and five naval ships, India has swiftly delivered essential supplies to Myanmar. The first relief package, transported by a C-130J aircraft, landed in Yangon with 15 tonnes of tents, blankets, medicines, and food.

Subsequent air transport included two IAF C-130J aircraft carrying 80 NDRF SAR specialists and relief materials. A 200-bedded field hospital has become operational in Mandalay, performing life-saving surgeries. Indian naval ships also ferried significant quantities of aid. On Tuesday, further aid, including vital supplies, arrived in Mandalay, highlighting India's commitment to supporting neighboring Myanmar during this crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025