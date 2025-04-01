Operation Brahma: India Rallies Aid to Earthquake-Stricken Myanmar

In an extraordinary display of regional solidarity, India has launched Operation Brahma to aid Myanmar in the wake of a devastating earthquake that shook the nation on March 28. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reported that 625 metric tonnes of humanitarian aid and disaster relief materials have been dispatched to assist those in need.

Operation Brahma, a coordinated government effort, underscores India's role as a First Responder in regional crises. Utilizing six aircraft and five naval ships, India has swiftly delivered essential supplies to Myanmar. The first relief package, transported by a C-130J aircraft, landed in Yangon with 15 tonnes of tents, blankets, medicines, and food.

Subsequent air transport included two IAF C-130J aircraft carrying 80 NDRF SAR specialists and relief materials. A 200-bedded field hospital has become operational in Mandalay, performing life-saving surgeries. Indian naval ships also ferried significant quantities of aid. On Tuesday, further aid, including vital supplies, arrived in Mandalay, highlighting India's commitment to supporting neighboring Myanmar during this crisis.

