Global Dialogue at UNHRC-58: Advancing Gender Equity through Indian Initiatives

At the 58th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC-58), RSKS India significantly highlighted India's strides toward gender equality with the event 'Breaking Barriers: Advancing Gender Equity and Empowering Women in India'. The gathering at the United Nations Office in Geneva drew policymakers, activists, and experts to discuss crucial gender issues.

Keynote speaker SN Sharma, CEO of RSKS India, emphasized the transformative role of education, healthcare, and economic independence in empowering Indian women. He highlighted impactful initiatives such as Beti Bachao Beti Padhao and MUDRA Yojana, noting their effectiveness in both urban and rural regions. Gender equality advocate Faiza Rifaat praised Ayushman Bharat and other health campaigns for enhancing maternal and child health with the help of ASHA workers.

Arvind Kumar from the India Water Foundation discussed the rise of women-led Farmer Producer Organizations, underscoring their role in technological and economic progress in agriculture. Feminist activist Poonam Sharma spotlighted women's growing participation in STEM, facilitated by the National Education Policy 2020. Meanwhile, Asma Shora noted advancements in gender equality in Jammu and Kashmir in terms of political participation and safety.

Human rights advocate Javed Ahmed Baig spoke on the complex socio-political challenges for women in Jammu and Kashmir, urging global action against rights abuses in POJK and POGB. Shweta Tyagi, a water management expert, highlighted women's leadership in sustainability efforts, particularly within the Jal Jeevan Mission. The event, moderated by environmentalist Sai Sampat, concluded with a call for international cooperation to advance gender equity, reinforcing India's commitment to empowering women as a driver for societal change.

