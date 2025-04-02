Trade Turbulence: Thailand's Uyghur Deportations Threaten EU Agreement

The Thai government's recent deportations of Uyghurs have put the country's ongoing free trade negotiations with the European Union at risk, according to a report by the Bangkok Post. The Committee on Economic Development convened with key ministries, private sector stakeholders, and commerce organizations to evaluate the situation's impact on Thailand's global trade objectives.

Sittiphol Viboonthanakul, a prominent People's Party MP and committee chairperson, highlighted the potential threats these deportations pose to Thailand's trade relations. The EU's condemnation of the actions underscores possible delays in finalizing the trade agreement this year. This stance also casts doubts over Thailand's aspirations to join the OECD.

Concerns over US trade policies, including prospective tariff hikes on Thai exports, were also raised. Viboonthanakul called for a strategic government response to navigate potential trade conflicts and economic repercussions if the Thailand-EU deal falters. Thai Chamber of Commerce representatives insisted on the country's commitment to international human rights standards despite ongoing controversies.

