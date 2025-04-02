US House Committee Warns of Chinese Aggression Near Taiwan

The United States House Select Committee on Chinese Communist Party (SCCCP) has voiced concerns over recent Chinese military maneuvers near Taiwan, calling them "acts of intimidation aimed at subjugating a free and democratic society." A post by the SCCCP on social media platform X describes the escalation as further evidence of the CCP's growing aggression, emphasizing the urgent need for Taiwan, America's democratic ally, to have the necessary defense capabilities and support.

The SCCCP highlighted that the CCP poses a global threat to freedom and democracy, and its efforts to intimidate neighboring countries, suppress dissent, and expand authoritarian influence must not be underestimated. SCCCP Chairman Rep. John Moolenaar underscored this point by commenting on reports of CCP's use of military-grade surveillance technology within American institutions as a deliberate national security threat.

On Wednesday, Taiwan's Ministry of Defence (MND) reported an uptick in Chinese military activities around its territory, observing over 70 aircraft, 15 naval vessels, and 4 official ships. The MND noted that 37 sorties had breached the median line and entered Taiwan's Air Defence Identification Zones. In response, the Defense Ministry continues to monitor developments closely and undertake necessary measures to counter these incursions.

Taiwan has called on global democracies to label China as a "troublemaker," following its latest military exercises. These exercises followed US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth's vow to counter "China's aggression" during his Asian visit. Despite China's claim of Taiwan as its territory, analysts suggest China is not fully prepared for an invasion, though substantial military advancements are notable. China's persistent military pressure seeks to force Taiwan's submission.

(With inputs from agencies.)