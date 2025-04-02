Bangladesh and India Seek Bilateral Talks at BIMSTEC Summit Amid Regional Cooperation Efforts

Bangladesh's Foreign Secretary Md Jashim Uddin revealed on Wednesday that Bangladesh has requested discussions with India as the BIMSTEC Summit approaches, expressing hope for a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus.

Uddin leads a five-member Bangladeshi delegation at the 25th Session of the BIMSTEC Senior Officials' Meeting (SOM) in Bangkok, laying the groundwork for the upcoming summit on April 4, 2025. Bangkok is actively preparing to host this significant event.

Prime Minister Modi is slated for a visit to Thailand to engage in bilateral discussions with Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on April 3. He extended heartfelt Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to Chief Adviser Yunus and the Bangladeshi people on Tuesday, emphasizing warm diplomatic ties.

While Yunus shared Modi's message on X, detailing India's goodwill, Bangladesh continues to seek diplomatic channels for dialogue. Bangladesh's interim government Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain confirmed diplomatic efforts on March 20 to facilitate talks with Modi.

Despite optimism, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal announced on March 21 that there is no update on a potential meeting with Yunus during BIMSTEC, leaving discussions in suspense.

Established on June 6, 1997, through the Bangkok Declaration, BIMSTEC connects South and Southeast Asian nations. The summit theme, "Prosperous, Resilient, and Open," aims to boost regional trade, security, and connectivity cooperation.

