Left Menu

Bangladesh and India Seek Bilateral Talks at BIMSTEC Summit Amid Regional Cooperation Efforts

Bangladesh's Foreign Secretary Md Jashim Uddin has expressed optimism for a meeting between Bangladesh and Indian leaders at the upcoming BIMSTEC Summit in Thailand. Despite a lack of updates from India's Ministry of External Affairs, hopes remain for bilateral talks to strengthen regional ties and cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 16:55 IST
Bangladesh and India Seek Bilateral Talks at BIMSTEC Summit Amid Regional Cooperation Efforts
Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Md Jashim Uddin (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Bangladesh's Foreign Secretary Md Jashim Uddin revealed on Wednesday that Bangladesh has requested discussions with India as the BIMSTEC Summit approaches, expressing hope for a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus.

Uddin leads a five-member Bangladeshi delegation at the 25th Session of the BIMSTEC Senior Officials' Meeting (SOM) in Bangkok, laying the groundwork for the upcoming summit on April 4, 2025. Bangkok is actively preparing to host this significant event.

Prime Minister Modi is slated for a visit to Thailand to engage in bilateral discussions with Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on April 3. He extended heartfelt Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to Chief Adviser Yunus and the Bangladeshi people on Tuesday, emphasizing warm diplomatic ties.

While Yunus shared Modi's message on X, detailing India's goodwill, Bangladesh continues to seek diplomatic channels for dialogue. Bangladesh's interim government Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain confirmed diplomatic efforts on March 20 to facilitate talks with Modi.

Despite optimism, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal announced on March 21 that there is no update on a potential meeting with Yunus during BIMSTEC, leaving discussions in suspense.

Established on June 6, 1997, through the Bangkok Declaration, BIMSTEC connects South and Southeast Asian nations. The summit theme, "Prosperous, Resilient, and Open," aims to boost regional trade, security, and connectivity cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025