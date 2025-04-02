Left Menu

India's Operation Brahma: A Rescue Mission Beyond Borders

India's NDRF is actively involved in Myanmar's earthquake recovery mission as part of Operation Brahma. With local support, the team is making progress despite challenges and aftershocks. India has delivered substantial aid, highlighting a strong collaborative effort between the two nations in the face of disaster.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 19:21 IST
Members of the NDRF team in Myanmar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Myanmar

India has launched a significant rescue operation in Myanmar, known as Operation Brahma, following a devastating earthquake that struck the country. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is spearheading efforts, providing vital support to the affected regions as they work towards recovery.

Deputy Commander Kunal Tiwari, leading the NDRF's efforts on the ground in Myanmar, reported that the team, consisting of 80 members and equipped with specialized equipment and trained canines, is committed to overcoming challenges posed by the disaster. Despite facing obstacles, Tiwari emphasized their readiness and the robust preparation that underpins their operations.

In addition to the logistical efforts, there is a strong sense of camaraderie between the Indian team and Myanmar locals. The people of Myanmar have shown immense support for the operation, contributing significantly to its progress. The Indian government has also shipped 625 metric tonnes of humanitarian aid to assist in the relief efforts, demonstrating India's commitment to aiding its neighbor during this crisis.

