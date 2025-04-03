PM Modi Witnesses Thai Ramayana: A Cultural Blend
Prime Minister Narendra Modi observed a fusion of Indian and Thai cultures during his visit to Thailand, where he watched the Thai version of Ramayana. The performance showcased a blend of Bharatanatyam and Khon dance forms, emphasizing shared cultural values. Modi's visit includes attending the BIMSTEC meeting.
During his visit to Thailand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi observed a unique cultural performance that bridged Indian and Thai traditions. On Thursday, Modi witnessed the Thai adaptation of the Ramayana, known as Ramakien. The presentation featured a captivating fusion of Bharatanatyam from India and Khon, a traditional Thai dance form.
The Ramayana holds significant cultural importance in both India and Thailand. In the Thai retelling, Lord Rama is known as Phra Ram, yet the epic continues to extol universal virtues such as sacrifice, duty, and the victory of good over evil. The performance stands as a testament to the shared cultural heritage between the two nations.
Lalivan Karnchanachari, Thailand's Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs, noted the harmony of Indian and Thai cultures witnessed during the performance and welcomed Modi ahead of the BIMSTEC meeting. Earlier, Modi was greeted with a traditional Garba dance by the Indian diaspora at his hotel in Bangkok. Photographs of Modi interacting with the community were shared, highlighting the exuberance surrounding his visit.
(With inputs from agencies.)
