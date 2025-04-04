Chairman Moolenaar Backs Tariffs: A Bold Move to Protect American Jobs

Congressman John Moolenaar, chair of the House Select Committee on China, has expressed his support for President Trump's recent imposition of tariffs on Chinese imports. This move is aligned with the goals of the Restoring Trade Fairness Act, a bipartisan proposal introduced by Moolenaar earlier this year to revoke China's permanent normal trade relations status.

Speaking in a report released by the Select Committee on the CCP (SCCCP), Moolenaar underscored the importance of these tariffs in curbing China's exploitation of American generosity, theft of intellectual property, and harm to U.S. workers. He emphasized that for too long, one-sided trade deals have disadvantaged American industries while benefiting adversaries, highlighting the necessity of reclaiming trade balance.

Chairman Moolenaar further cautioned against the loopholes enabling adversarial manipulation of the trade system, arguing the tariffs underline the crucial need for the Restoring Trade Fairness Act. With bipartisan support growing, the initiative seeks to rectify aggressive economic practices by China, aiming for equitable and secure trade relations.

