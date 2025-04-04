Left Menu

Chairman Moolenaar Backs Tariffs: A Bold Move to Protect American Jobs

Congressman John Moolenaar supports President Trump's new tariffs on Chinese imports, aligning with his bipartisan bill to repeal China's permanent trade status. The Restoring Trade Fairness Act aims to correct trade imbalances and protect American industries from exploitation by the Chinese Communist Party.

Updated: 04-04-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 20:14 IST
Congressman John Moolenaar (File Photo/@RepMoolenaar). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Congressman John Moolenaar, chair of the House Select Committee on China, has expressed his support for President Trump's recent imposition of tariffs on Chinese imports. This move is aligned with the goals of the Restoring Trade Fairness Act, a bipartisan proposal introduced by Moolenaar earlier this year to revoke China's permanent normal trade relations status.

Speaking in a report released by the Select Committee on the CCP (SCCCP), Moolenaar underscored the importance of these tariffs in curbing China's exploitation of American generosity, theft of intellectual property, and harm to U.S. workers. He emphasized that for too long, one-sided trade deals have disadvantaged American industries while benefiting adversaries, highlighting the necessity of reclaiming trade balance.

Chairman Moolenaar further cautioned against the loopholes enabling adversarial manipulation of the trade system, arguing the tariffs underline the crucial need for the Restoring Trade Fairness Act. With bipartisan support growing, the initiative seeks to rectify aggressive economic practices by China, aiming for equitable and secure trade relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

