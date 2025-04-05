India-Sri Lanka Fishermen Talks: A Humanitarian Approach

In a significant diplomatic move, India and Sri Lanka have delved deeply into the ongoing fishermen dispute, with Sri Lanka agreeing to release 11 Indian fishermen "imminently," according to Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his Sri Lanka visit, underscored the humanitarian dimensions of the issue in discussions with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Misri elaborated that both countries have consistently engaged in dialogue regarding fishermen, emphasizing a constructive, humanitarian approach to resolve this persistent issue affecting livelihoods on both sides of the Palk Bay. The latest discussions highlighted the potential for reconsidering recent actions and the imminent release of fishermen, with talks also touching on institutional cooperation.

The joint working group on fishermen held its sixth meeting last October, with promises of future dialogues to address and mitigate complexities. Prime Minister Modi and President Dissanayake have reaffirmed their commitment to advancing bilateral relations built on trust and goodwill, ensuring fishermen's issues are attended to with urgency and empathy.

