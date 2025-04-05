Left Menu

India-Sri Lanka Fishermen Talks: A Humanitarian Approach

India and Sri Lanka engaged in talks about the longstanding fishermen issue. Sri Lanka plans to release 11 Indian fishermen. Prime Minister Modi emphasized a humanitarian approach. Both countries aim to foster better communication through joint discussions to ease tensions and support fishermen's livelihoods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 16:10 IST
India-Sri Lanka Fishermen Talks: A Humanitarian Approach
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri (Image Credit: YouTube/MinistryofExternalAffairs). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

In a significant diplomatic move, India and Sri Lanka have delved deeply into the ongoing fishermen dispute, with Sri Lanka agreeing to release 11 Indian fishermen "imminently," according to Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his Sri Lanka visit, underscored the humanitarian dimensions of the issue in discussions with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Misri elaborated that both countries have consistently engaged in dialogue regarding fishermen, emphasizing a constructive, humanitarian approach to resolve this persistent issue affecting livelihoods on both sides of the Palk Bay. The latest discussions highlighted the potential for reconsidering recent actions and the imminent release of fishermen, with talks also touching on institutional cooperation.

The joint working group on fishermen held its sixth meeting last October, with promises of future dialogues to address and mitigate complexities. Prime Minister Modi and President Dissanayake have reaffirmed their commitment to advancing bilateral relations built on trust and goodwill, ensuring fishermen's issues are attended to with urgency and empathy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025