Desperate Cries for Relief: Phander Tehsil in Crisis

Protesters from Phander Tehsil, located in the Ghizer district of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan, gathered outside the Gilgit Press Club on Friday. Their primary demand: urgent action to reopen critical road routes severed by harsh weather conditions, as reported by Pamir Times.

For a week, Phander Tehsil has been isolated due to heavy rains and snow, cutting off roads and disconnecting electricity, mobile, and internet services. This has resulted in a dire situation, with residents suffering from severe shortages of food, medicine, and essential supplies. Local hospitals face mounting challenges, while students cannot attend schools, according to Pamir Times.

With Eid ul-Fitr marred by the ongoing crisis, families struggle to secure basic needs for their children amidst fears for the elderly's well-being. Communication breakdown has compounded feelings of helplessness and isolation. Protesters demand government intervention to clear roads and provide relief, but authorities have been slow to respond, raising fears the situation may worsen without timely assistance.

As the community awaits help, demonstrations at the Press Club highlight the mounting frustration among Phander Tehsil residents. Their plight reflects broader issues faced regularly by the people of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan, who frequently protest to demand justice, equality, and improved living conditions from the authorities. They seek action to address these pressing issues and secure a safer, more prosperous future.

