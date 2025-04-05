Nepal and India's Leaders Meet to Strengthen Ties at BIMSTEC Summit

Nepal's Prime Minister, KP Sharma Oli, described his meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok as both fruitful and progressive. Addressing the media upon his return to Kathmandu, Oli emphasized the commitment between the two nations to deepen and elevate their bilateral relationship.

Oli stated that he and Modi have pledged to take Nepal-India ties to a new level by expanding cooperation and addressing emerging issues through dialogue. He noted that the talks went smoothly and both leaders expressed satisfaction with the outcomes.

Responding to rumors of strained relations with India, Oli dismissed such claims and reiterated plans for a future visit to India. The discussions also covered key topics including trade, investment, and the Pancheshwor Project in Dodhara Chadani. Oli highlighted that India's delegation will be present at the upcoming Sagarmatha Sambaad Summit, marking an extension of the cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)