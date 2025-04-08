Left Menu

China Condemns US Tariff Hike as 'Unilateral Bullying'

China has strongly opposed the new US tariff hikes, labeling them as groundless and unilateral bullying. The Chinese Ministry of Commerce warns of resolute countermeasures if these tariffs are enacted, while advocating for resolving trade issues through dialogue and mutual respect. President Trump's announcement is causing global market turmoil.

Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China has hit back strongly at the United States' decision to impose higher tariffs, branding the move as 'groundless' and an act of 'unilateral bullying,' according to a statement made by a spokesperson for China's Ministry of Commerce on Tuesday. The remarks come after the US announced its intentions to escalate tariffs on Chinese products by 50 percent as of April 9, if China does not retract a recent 34 percent retaliatory tariff hike.

In a firm response, the Chinese Commerce Ministry declared its readiness to take countermeasures to protect its rights and interests. They described the US's reciprocal tariffs as baseless and insisted that China's actions are only in defense of its sovereignty and economic interests. The spokesperson emphasized that no one wins in a trade war and denounced the US's approach as misguided and blackmailing.

The tension arises amid comments from US President Donald Trump, who indicated that negotiations with China would be halted if Beijing fails to comply with the tariff demands. Trump's social media post warned of substantial increases in tariffs and cessation of talks, triggering a wave of selling pressure in Asian stock markets, highlighting global concerns over the economic repercussions of this escalating trade dispute.

(With inputs from agencies.)

