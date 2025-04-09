Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Coal Miners Perish in Gas-Related Accident

Two miners died from toxic gas inhalation in a Chamalang coal mine in Duki. The dangerous incident underscores the dire safety risks in the mining industry, as rescue efforts faced severe challenges. A previous security breach had already threatened miners' safety in the region.

Updated: 09-04-2025 18:31 IST
  • Pakistan

In a heart-wrenching incident, two coal miners lost their lives after succumbing to toxic gas inhalation at a Chamalang coal field mine in Duki district, as reported by Dawn. The miners were inside the mine extracting coal when they were upended by a build-up of poisonous gases.

Authorities, alerted by the mine's owner, initiated a search and rescue operation led by the Mines Department, supported by other miners. The workers were trapped over 1,000 feet underground, exacerbating the complexity of the rescue mission. Mines Inspector Sabbir Shah confirmed the presence of methane gas, which tragically led the miners to fall into an underground water pit.

The rescue attempt was beset by significant obstacles due to methane buildup, complicating efforts to reach the miners. Sadly, the workers could not be saved, highlighting ongoing hazards in mining environments. Previously, a violent attack in Dukki had necessitated the closure of mines, underlining the perilous conditions for workers there.

