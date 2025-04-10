Left Menu

Mauritius Leads Africa in Solar Partnership with ISA

Mauritius has become the first African nation to ink a Country Partnership Framework with the International Solar Alliance. This agreement focusses on enhancing solar energy initiatives to accelerate the clean energy transition in Mauritius, aligning with national priorities and fostering collaboration on innovative solar technologies.

Mautrian energy minister Patrick Assirvaden with Barakat Ahmed from ISA (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • Mauritius

Port Louis, Mauritius marked a significant milestone on Thursday by becoming the first African nation to sign a Country Partnership Framework (CPF) with the International Solar Alliance (ISA). This strategic agreement is a major boost for solar energy initiatives in the region.

The alliance aims to propel the clean energy transition in Mauritius by aligning with the country's national priorities. Ashish Khanna, Director General of ISA, said that the CPF's three-year plan focuses on scaling innovative solar technologies like floating solar and solar rooftops.

The partnership will facilitate the development of a Country Partnership Strategy (CPS), which includes reviewing solar roadmaps and creating regulatory frameworks. Expressing her pride, Zeenat Guness-Goolbar emphasized Mauritius's leadership in Africa's solar sector.

Alongside the CPF signing, the Global SolarX Accelerator Programme aimed at helping startups was also highlighted. A notable achievement from ISA's collaborations is the solarisation of Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital, ensuring renewable energy to vital healthcare services.

Furthering this commitment, plans for a Solar Technology Application Resource Centre (STAR-C) are underway, enhancing project implementation and investment prospects. The CPF sets the stage for a robust renewable energy infrastructure in Mauritius.

(With inputs from agencies.)

