Pakistan Braces for Intense Heatwave Followed by Storms

Pakistan is set to endure a severe heatwave starting April 26, with temperatures soaring significantly above normal levels. Relief is expected from May 1 as weather shifts to bring rain and storms. Authorities advise precautionary measures due to potential hazards from strong winds and lightning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 10:15 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 10:15 IST
Representative Image (Photo/ Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Starting on April 26, Pakistan is predicted to experience an intense heatwave, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD). The department forecasts soaring temperatures across much of the country until at least the end of the month, with a high-pressure system intensifying its hold over most regions by April 27. Day temperatures in southern Sindh, southern Punjab, and Balochistan are expected to climb five to seven degrees Celsius above normal from April 26 to May 1.

Meanwhile, the upper regions of central and upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and Gilgit-Baltistan will face temperatures four to six degrees Celsius above normal between April 27 and 30. Authorities are urging the public, especially vulnerable groups such as children, women, and the elderly, to take precautionary measures against the heat.

A change in the weather is on the horizon starting April 30, as a weather system moves into the upper parts of Pakistan. This will likely bring rain, wind, and thunderstorms, with heavy showers and hailstorms in Kashmir, Islamabad, the Pothohar region, northeast Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan from April 30 to May 1. The PMD cautions that strong winds and lightning could damage structures, posing risks in Islamabad, Pothohar, and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) warns of unstable weather nationwide from May 1 to May 7. A blend of moisture from the east and the Arabian Sea, high temperatures, and humidity is likely to trigger heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in regions including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, AJK, upper and central Punjab, northern Balochistan, and southern Sindh. Rising temperatures may also accelerate snowmelt in northern areas between April 27 and May 1.

(With inputs from agencies.)

