World Mourns as Pope Francis' Farewell Echoes Through Rome

Pope Francis' funeral mass concluded at St. Peter's Square, drawing massive crowds to honor his legacy. His coffin journeyed through Rome to his final resting place, drawing applause from attendees. Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re praised his inclusive leadership. Thousands attended to bid farewell to the beloved pontiff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 16:31 IST
Members of the clergy attend the funeral Mass of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican (Image/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

The funeral of Pope Francis wrapped up at St. Peter's Square on Saturday, marking the end of a 2-hour and 10-minute service with the tolling bells of St. Peter's Basilica. Vast crowds lined Rome's streets, paying homage as the late pontiff's white popemobile, escorted by motorbikes, made its solemn procession to his chosen resting place.

The procession crossed the River Tiber to the fifth-century Basilica di Santa Maria Maggiore, a frequent site of Pope Francis' visits during his 12-year papacy. The route passed iconic landmarks like the Colosseum. When pallbearers lifted the coffin, the crowd, silent during most of the service, erupted in applause. The coffin rode in the same popemobile Francis used during a 2015 trip to the Philippines.

The Vatican announced over 250,000 attendees at the service's climax, which ended with the Magnificat hymn. Thousands filed into St. Peter's Square, including 130 delegations of global leaders and royals, to honor Pope Francis, remembered for leading with an 'open heart.' Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re commended his ability to resonate with universal humanity and current challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

