Prolonged Protests Over Indus River Canal Project Disrupt Multiple Regions in Pakistan
Protests against a controversial canal project on the Indus River have persisted for over a week, causing major traffic disruptions between Sindh, Punjab, and Balochistan. The planned canals, opposed by local parties, aim to irrigate the Cholistan desert. Political and legal opposition continues to grow as tensions rise.
Tensions are mounting in Pakistan as protests against the proposed canal project on the Indus River enter their eleventh day. Demonstrators have effectively halted traffic between key provinces including Sindh, Punjab, and Balochistan, with significant sit-ins occurring in several regions such as Khairpur Baberlo and Mangrio Pump, as reported by Geo News.
The federal government's plan involves constructing six canals to irrigate the Cholistan desert, a proposal met with staunch opposition from the PPP-led Sindh administration and various nationalist entities. The project, estimated at PKR 211.4 billion, aims to transform vast tracts of barren land for agriculture, targeting the cultivation of 400,000 acres.
Mass protests persist, driven by widespread disapproval from virtually all political spectrums, religious groups, and civil organizations. The Council of Common Interests (CCI) is expected to address the dispute in an upcoming meeting. Meanwhile, disruptions and criticisms intensify, with lawyers leading a significant boycott to pressure authorities into halting the controversial project.
