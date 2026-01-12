P V Sindhu: From Healing to Competing on Home Soil

P V Sindhu, the celebrated badminton player, has transformed her time away from the court into a period of introspection and rehabilitation following a foot injury. This hiatus, which began in October, was not only about physical recovery but also confronting the mental challenges athletes face when sidelined.

The injury, described as a slight tear resulting from an awkward fall, forced her to miss key tournaments. Sindhu emphasized the importance of returning at full strength rather than risking further injury by competing prematurely. Her recovery involved working with strength and conditioning coach Wayne Lombard and a stint in Atlanta where she combined family time with rehabilitation.

Returning to competition at the Malaysia Open Super 1000, Sindhu reached the semifinals, demonstrating her regained form. As she looks ahead to the World Championships and Asian Games, Sindhu also embraces her new role as chair of the BWF Athletes' Commission, a position that adds a layer of responsibility in addressing player concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)