US and India Progress Towards Historic Trade Agreement; Key Announcements Imminent

The United States and India are on the brink of a crucial bilateral trade agreement, with negotiations showing significant progress under Vice President JD Vance's recent visit to India. Both nations aim to double their trade volume to $500 billion by 2030, focusing on shared priorities like job creation and supply chain integration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 20:53 IST
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt (Image Credit: YouTube/TheWhiteHouse). Image Credit: ANI
The United States and India are nearing a landmark bilateral trade agreement, following positive discussions during Vice President JD Vance's visit to India. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced that substantial progress has been made between Vance and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, signaling potential announcements in the near future.

Vance's official visit from April 21 to 24 laid the groundwork for what both nations hope to be a mutually beneficial economic partnership. He emphasized the commitment to more than double bilateral trade to $500 billion by the end of the decade, describing it as a shared vision of President Trump and Prime Minister Modi.

The negotiations have been constructive, with representatives from both countries meeting in Washington, D.C. to iron out details on tariffs and other trade barriers. Both sides are keen on finalizing the first phase of the agreement by fall 2025, with a focus on creating jobs and strengthening economic ties through an integrated approach.

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

