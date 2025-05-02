Left Menu

Pakistan's YouTube Blocked in India Amid Rising Tensions

YouTube channels linked to Pakistan, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's official channel, have been banned in India as tensions rise following a recent terror attack. The action, mandated by the Indian government citing national security concerns, also saw the blocking of Pakistani cricketers' Instagram accounts.

Updated: 02-05-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 22:18 IST
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (Image: X@CMShehbaz). Image Credit: ANI
The official YouTube channel of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has been blocked in India, as reported on searching his account on the platform. Users are met with a message indicating that the content is unavailable due to a government order concerning national security and public order.

The situation echoes similar actions taken last Friday, where Instagram accounts of both current and former Pakistani cricketers were restricted in India. Notable figures such as Babar Azam, Mohammed Rizwan, and Shoaib Akhtar were affected by this action, following an earlier restriction on their YouTube channels post a terror incident.

The Indian government, backed by a recommendation from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, has additionally barred 16 Pakistani YouTube channels, alleging the spread of provocative and misleading content against India. The list includes established outlets such as Dawn News and Geo News, as well as individual creators and commentators.

This measure takes place amid escalating tensions post the April 22 terror event that led to 26 civilian casualties in the Baisaran Meadow area of Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The deadly attack is reminiscent of the 2019 Pulwama incident, which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

