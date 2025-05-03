Left Menu

Security Sweep on SriLankan Airlines Flight Sparks Delay at Colombo

A security alert from Indian authorities prompted a thorough search of SriLankan Airlines Flight UL 122 in Colombo, delaying its next service. Despite no threat being found, the airline emphasized its commitment to passenger safety.

Updated: 03-05-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 17:05 IST
Representational Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

A SriLankan Airlines flight arriving from Chennai underwent a detailed security inspection at Colombo's airport on Friday amid warnings from Indian authorities about a wanted suspect. The airline reported that Flight UL 122, which landed at 11:59 hrs on May 3, was thoroughly searched.

The inspection was carried out alongside local authorities, prompted by an alert from Chennai's Area Control Centre about a suspect believed to be on board. Although the search revealed no threat, it caused a delay for another service, Flight UL 308 to Singapore.

SriLankan Airlines reaffirmed its dedication to passenger safety, stating that maintaining high safety standards is their utmost priority. This incident underlines the airline's commitment to these principles. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

