El-Sisi Welcomes Iraq's Invitation to Attend Key Arab Summits

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt met with Iraq's Deputy Prime Minister, Dr. Fuad Hussein, to discuss regional issues and received an invitation for upcoming Arab Summits in Baghdad. The leaders emphasized strong Egypt-Iraq ties and underscored the importance of the Palestinian issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 22:27 IST
President El-Sisi emphasises Egypt's keenness on success of Arab Summit in Baghdad (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Egypt

In Cairo, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi engaged in pivotal discussions with Iraq's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Dr. Fuad Hussein. The diplomatic meeting included key Egyptian official Dr. Badr Abdel-Atty, focusing on regional cooperation and strategic alliances.

Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, the official spokesperson, revealed that Dr. Hussein handed a formal invitation to President El-Sisi from Iraq's President. This invitation pertains to the 34th Ordinary Arab Summit and the 5th Arab Economic and Social Development Summit, slated for May 2025 in Baghdad. President El-Sisi expressed gratitude and extended goodwill towards the Iraqi leaders.

Integral topics were addressed during the meeting, notably the enduring Palestine and Syria situations. Both leaders reiterated the fundamental nature of the Palestinian cause for the Arab world and unanimously opposed the displacement of Palestinians. The discussions highlight the deep-seated relationship between Egypt and Iraq.

(With inputs from agencies.)

