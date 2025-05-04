Iron Fist: IDF Intensifies Operations Against Hamas

The Israeli Defense Forces' (IDF) 'Iron Fist' Brigade has intensified its operations in Rafah, locating weapons caches perilously close to civilian buildings, including a former school and hospital. The IDF accused Hamas of exploiting civilian spaces for its operations, releasing photographs showcasing the dangerous proximity of these caches.

In a week marked by fierce conflict, the brigade eradicated terror infrastructure both above and below ground, eliminating dozens of militants in southern Gaza. The Israeli Air Force also bombarded over 100 targets, including tunnels and underground facilities, reinforcing their strategic offensive against Hamas.

In continuation, forces in northern Gaza uncovered and dismantled additional Hamas weapon supplies. Simultaneously, the IDF is preparing for intensified operations, mobilizing tens of thousands of reservists. As the Israeli security cabinet convened to discuss new operational plans, the aim remains to pressurize Hamas into a hostage deal, following the abduction of hundreds by the group in their recent offensive.

(With inputs from agencies.)