Left Menu

Iron Fist: IDF Intensifies Operations Against Hamas

The Israeli military's Iron Fist Brigade conducts extensive operations against Hamas in Gaza, uncovering weapons caches and dismantling terror infrastructure. The IDF mobilizes reservists and prepares for potential offensives amid hostage negotiations, following attacks on Israeli communities by Hamas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 22:45 IST
Iron Fist: IDF Intensifies Operations Against Hamas
Representative Image (Photo/TPS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

The Israeli Defense Forces' (IDF) 'Iron Fist' Brigade has intensified its operations in Rafah, locating weapons caches perilously close to civilian buildings, including a former school and hospital. The IDF accused Hamas of exploiting civilian spaces for its operations, releasing photographs showcasing the dangerous proximity of these caches.

In a week marked by fierce conflict, the brigade eradicated terror infrastructure both above and below ground, eliminating dozens of militants in southern Gaza. The Israeli Air Force also bombarded over 100 targets, including tunnels and underground facilities, reinforcing their strategic offensive against Hamas.

In continuation, forces in northern Gaza uncovered and dismantled additional Hamas weapon supplies. Simultaneously, the IDF is preparing for intensified operations, mobilizing tens of thousands of reservists. As the Israeli security cabinet convened to discuss new operational plans, the aim remains to pressurize Hamas into a hostage deal, following the abduction of hundreds by the group in their recent offensive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025