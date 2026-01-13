Tottenham's Injury Woes: Bentancur's Surgery and Midfield Challenges

Rodrigo Bentancur, a midfielder for Tottenham Hotspur, recently underwent surgery on his right hamstring following an injury sustained during a Premier League match against Bournemouth. The club confirmed that Bentancur will commence rehabilitation under their medical team's guidance, and reports indicate he may be sidelined for approximately three months.

Tottenham faces additional midfield challenges as James Maddison is out due to an ACL injury, and Lucas Bergvall missed the recent FA Cup match against Aston Villa after sustaining an injury. The series of setbacks has affected Spurs' performance, prompting the need for reinforcements.

As part of efforts to bolster their squad, Spurs are reportedly in discussions to sign England midfielder Conor Gallagher from Atletico Madrid. This potential acquisition aims to boost their quest for a top-eight finish in the Champions League, with crucial matches against Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt scheduled this month.

(With inputs from agencies.)