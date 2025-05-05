Left Menu

Balochistan Journalists Rally for Press Freedom and Rights

Journalists in Pakistan's Balochistan province demand government action to ensure their safety, uphold press freedom, and address financial hardships. Protests highlight the need to repeal the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act and urge media houses to adhere to salary commitments amidst growing censorship and job losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 11:30 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 11:30 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a fervent call to action, journalists in Balochistan, Pakistan, have urged the government to take concrete steps to ensure their safety, preserve press freedom, and address financial struggles. The Dawn reported that at a gathering marking World Press Freedom Day, media leaders expressed concerns over the prevailing censorship and the prohibition of reporting on opposition parties.

The journalist community has voiced its strong opposition to the amendments in the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca), 2016. They argue that cases lodged against journalists under this law are unacceptable and infringe on their rights. Leaders emphasized that Article 19 of the Constitution safeguards the freedom of speech and press, accusing the government of infringing on these rights.

With media houses shutting offices and journalists facing layoffs, there is an urgent demand for adherence to wage laws. The Balochistan Union of Journalists led a rally highlighting these issues, with participants demanding changes. Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti reassured efforts to protect journalists and emphasized the importance of responsible journalism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

