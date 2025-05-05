Escalating Tensions: Pakistan's Missile Test Amid India-Pakistan Strain

In a significant development, Pakistan has reportedly undertaken a 'training launch' of a surface-to-surface ballistic missile from its Fatah series. This comes as per a statement by Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations, aired by PTV News.

The launch was part of Exercise Indus and aimed at validating technical parameters such as an advanced navigation system, according to the statement given to Dawn news outlet. The event unfolds amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, following a deadly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir in late April.

Sources informed ANI on May 3 that Pakistan's missile testing could be perceived by India as a provocative move. In response to the ongoing hostility, India has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, revoked visas under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme, and banned imports from Pakistan, marking a significant escalation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a recent Cabinet Committee on Security meeting, emphasized India's commitment to combating terrorism and granted the armed forces full operational freedom to determine appropriate responses.

(With inputs from agencies.)