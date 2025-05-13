Heavy Vehicle Collisions in Karachi: A Looming Threat

Recent reports reveal a disturbing trend in Karachi, where at least 110 individuals have succumbed to deadly accidents involving heavy vehicles over a span of 132 days. The latest tragic incident occurred on the Northern Bypass, where three family members, identified as Sulaiman, his son Usama, and cousin Faraz, lost their lives after a high-speed dumper slammed into their car. The driver fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle, as reported by Geo News.

These accidents draw attention to the persistent threat heavy vehicles pose in Karachi, despite governmental restrictions. Notably, trailers have accounted for 42 deaths, water tankers for 26, dumpers for 22, and Mazdas and buses each for 10. The rising toll raises critical questions about the effectiveness of the city's traffic regulations.

In response to mounting fatalities, Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi has mandated stringent safety measures for heavy transport vehicles, including the installation of cameras and trackers. The new regulations require these vehicles to have three cameras to monitor driver behavior, a speed limit of 30 km/h, and restricted movement during daytime hours. Additionally, dumpers are now banned from roads between 10 pm and 6 am. The Sindh government aims to enhance safety through mandatory guardrails and regular vehicle fitness checks, with transporters agreeing to comply within a specified timeline.

