Dogs with AI Sniff Out Cancer Early: A New Frontier in Medical Detection

In Tel Aviv, an innovative approach to cancer detection is making headlines, as scientists utilize dogs, enhanced by artificial intelligence, to diagnose cancer before symptoms manifest. Announced by Assuta Medical Centers, this method could redefine early cancer detection practices worldwide.

The groundbreaking test, created by the startup SpotitEarly, involves specially trained beagles that can detect cancer with a remarkable 94% accuracy. Patients participate by breathing into a face mask for three minutes, with the sample then analyzed by dogs under AI supervision at Assuta Ramat HaHayal Hospital.

According to Gidi Leshetz, CEO of Assuta Medical Centers, this non-invasive and scalable method is a potential life-saver. Over 1,400 volunteers, predominantly between the ages of 40 and 70, have already participated in tests for lung, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers. Funded by over $8 million in investments, this innovation aims to expand its detection to more cancer types in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)