Car Collides with Crowd Outside Barcelona Stadium Amid Heated Rivalry

A car accident injured 13 individuals outside a Barcelona stadium following a match between FC Barcelona and Espanyol. Catalan police described the event as an accidental collision. Emergency services are attending to the wounded, and the driver has been detained. The incident is under control with no threat to stadium attendees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 10:46 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 10:46 IST
A person held by police personnel in riot gear after a car drove into the crowd near the RCDE Stadium in Barcelona (Image Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

A vehicular incident left 13 people injured outside a stadium in Spain where FC Barcelona clashed with Espanyol. The Catalan Police labeled it an 'accidental collision' and assured the public that there's no risk to those inside the stadium.

Catalonia's emergency services confirmed that the injured are receiving medical attention, and the driver has been apprehended. Authorities have reinforced the area with a significant police presence.

Video footage verified by CNN showed a white car driving through a crowd in a nearby park. Emergency services reported that nine sustained minor injuries, while four suffered less severe injuries. Despite the incident, Barcelona secured a 2-0 victory, achieving the La Liga championship for the 2024-25 season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

