Car Collides with Crowd Outside Barcelona Stadium Amid Heated Rivalry

A vehicular incident left 13 people injured outside a stadium in Spain where FC Barcelona clashed with Espanyol. The Catalan Police labeled it an 'accidental collision' and assured the public that there's no risk to those inside the stadium.

Catalonia's emergency services confirmed that the injured are receiving medical attention, and the driver has been apprehended. Authorities have reinforced the area with a significant police presence.

Video footage verified by CNN showed a white car driving through a crowd in a nearby park. Emergency services reported that nine sustained minor injuries, while four suffered less severe injuries. Despite the incident, Barcelona secured a 2-0 victory, achieving the La Liga championship for the 2024-25 season.

(With inputs from agencies.)