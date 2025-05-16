Left Menu

Trump Pushes for Direct Talks with Putin to Resolve Russia-Ukraine Conflict

In a bold move, US President Donald Trump has underscored the necessity of a direct meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin to address the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. At the end of his West Asia tour, Trump emphasized that diplomatic efforts are unlikely to succeed without his and Putin's involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 16:15 IST
US President Donald Trump (Photo/White House YouTube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Amid escalating tensions in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, US President Donald Trump announced plans to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, asserting that their direct engagement is crucial for resolving the crisis. Trump's comments came after his West Asia tour, indicating that diplomatic initiatives may falter without their collaboration.

The announcement was made just before talks between Russian and Ukrainian officials in Turkey, the first face-to-face discussions since the conflict began. Despite the event's importance, the United States remains skeptical about achieving a breakthrough, with Trump expressing similar reservations. According to CNN, Trump believes that real progress will occur only when he and Putin meet, marking a potential turning point.

Highlighting the human toll of the war, Trump cited the death of 5,000 young people weekly and stressed the urgency of his meeting with Putin. Although no date is set, Trump indicated a willingness to arrange the meeting promptly. Concurrently, he tied Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's absence to Putin's decision not to attend talks, further emphasizing the significant role his potential meeting with Putin plays in the peace process, according to ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

