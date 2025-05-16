Trump Pushes for Direct Talks with Putin to Resolve Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Amid escalating tensions in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, US President Donald Trump announced plans to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, asserting that their direct engagement is crucial for resolving the crisis. Trump's comments came after his West Asia tour, indicating that diplomatic initiatives may falter without their collaboration.

The announcement was made just before talks between Russian and Ukrainian officials in Turkey, the first face-to-face discussions since the conflict began. Despite the event's importance, the United States remains skeptical about achieving a breakthrough, with Trump expressing similar reservations. According to CNN, Trump believes that real progress will occur only when he and Putin meet, marking a potential turning point.

Highlighting the human toll of the war, Trump cited the death of 5,000 young people weekly and stressed the urgency of his meeting with Putin. Although no date is set, Trump indicated a willingness to arrange the meeting promptly. Concurrently, he tied Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's absence to Putin's decision not to attend talks, further emphasizing the significant role his potential meeting with Putin plays in the peace process, according to ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)